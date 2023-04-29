'Art in the Green' festival at Mitchell Park Domes

Mitchell Park Domes are hosting Art in the Green for two days, Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can enjoy an indoor art festival at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory. There will be artwork from more than 30 local and regional artists. In addition, to live music, there will also be local food and drink vendors on-site. Tickets for the Art in the Green festival are available at the door or at www.MilwaukeeDomes.org/AIG.

