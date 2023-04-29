Expand / Collapse search

'Art in the Green' festival at Mitchell Park Domes

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Art in the Green festival at Mitchell Park Domes

Art in the Green is a two-day, indoor art festival at the Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE - Mitchell Park Domes are hosting Art in the Green for two days, Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can enjoy an indoor art festival at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory. There will be artwork from more than 30 local and regional artists. In addition, to live music, there will also be local food and drink vendors on-site. Tickets for the Art in the Green festival are available at the door or at www.MilwaukeeDomes.org/AIG.

'Art in the Green' festival food vendors

Leticia Munoz talks to us about her business that will be providing food at the art festival.

'Art in the Green' festival artists

There will be artwork from more than 30 local and regional artists. In addition, to live music, there will also be local food and drink vendors on-site.

'Art in the Green' festival merchandise

A artist talks to us about their art pieces and how they feel to be back at the art festival.

.