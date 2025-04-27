Christa Beall Diefenbach joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about everything you can see and do at the Mitchell Park Domes, including 'Art in the Green.'
MILWAUKEE - Spring into spring at ‘Art in the Green' at the Mitchell Park Domes!
There are more than two dozen regional and local artists at the event, where you'll find woodwork, jewelry, paintings, ceramics, and many other mediums.
The festival will include food vendors and live music.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
To learn more, click here.
Eric Levin from the Mitchell Park Conservatory joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about Art in the Green and the foliage you can see as part of 'Tea and Tulips.'
Artist and vendor James Steeno joined FOX6 WakeUp with more on what makes the Art in the Green festival so special to him.
Milwaukee Domes Alliance Advancement Director Kathy Kortes joined FOX6 WakeUp with more on the Art in the Green Festival
.