Spring into spring at ‘Art in the Green' at the Mitchell Park Domes!

There are more than two dozen regional and local artists at the event, where you'll find woodwork, jewelry, paintings, ceramics, and many other mediums.

The festival will include food vendors and live music.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

