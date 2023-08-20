Art & Chalk Fest: West Bend community soaks in colors, creativity

article

Art & Chalk Fest returned Saturday with pottery throwing, bubble performances, food truck alleys and more fun activities in West Bend.

Colorful strokes of chalk covered the pavement of the Museum of Wisconsin Art.

"Really has something for everybody," said Lizzie Roehrs, a marketing and communication specialist for the museum.

The sixth annual Art & Chalk Fest brought the community out for a weekend of artistry and craft. For 13 years, Craig and Jaimi Rodgers have worked with the unique medium. At this year's festival, they worked for hours in the sun to bring joy to the community.

"It brings a smile and energy and positivity to the community. That's kind of the goal whenever someone comes around and inspires others to create and maybe even create with chalk," said Craig.

The Museum of Wisconsin Art said it hopes the art inspires those who walked through the fest.

"The public is also welcome to come out and try their hand at chalk art," said Roehrs. "Maybe you're feeling a little inspired after meeting some of our artists, and you wanna do it yourself."

The event ran Saturday and Sunday with free access to the museum.