Art in Bloom: Milwaukee Art Museum’s celebration of spring, April 3-6

By
Published  April 1, 2025 7:55am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Art in Bloom at Milwaukee Art Museum

Brian Kramp has details on the four-day event that guarantees to be in full bloom.

MILWAUKEE - Art In Bloom is all about beautiful and unique floral arrangements inspired by one-of-kind art pieces, but it will also have some must-have merch for guests. Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at what's available later this week at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Bringing the beauty of the outdoors inside

Beautiful and unique floral arrangements

Colors of Spring

Brian Kramp is seeing why a stop at the museum will make you respect art and nature in a different way.

Celebration of Spring

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the bite and beverages at this year’s event.

Floral design team

Brian Kramp is with a floral design team that’s excited to be featured in this year’s event.

