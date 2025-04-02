Arrowhead referendum; voters reject $136.2M plan for school upgrades

The Brief For the second time in months, voters in the Hartland area rejected a referendum for school upgrades. Sixty-three percent of voters said no to the plan – 37% voted yes. The district says it is way too soon for any conversation about next steps.



For the second time in less than a year, voters in Waukesha County rejected a referendum to make major upgrades at Arrowhead High School in Hartland.

Referendum rejected, again

What we know:

Voters in the Arrowhead Union High School District voted down a $136.2 million referendum. The proposal sought to renovate and expand the north building while removing the aging south building.

Sixty-three percent of voters said no to the plan – 37% voted yes. In November, voters rejected a nearly $261 million plan. This latest plan was a scaled-back alternative.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX6 News the district said, "While the proposal was different, the core issue remains the same – Arrowhead’s facilities are aging and in need of significant investment." Superintendent Conrad Farner provided a tour of the crumbling building in March.

After this latest vote, district officials said they will continue maintaining the current facilities, though they have noted that significant facilities needs remain unresolved.

Even before the vote, the district faced a battle. A civil lawsuit accused the district of misrepresenting total costs of referenda.

What's next:

The district says it is way too soon for any conversation about next steps.