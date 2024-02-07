Arrowhead HS investigating racist social media post; 'highly inappropriate'

article

Arrowhead High School officials are investigating a racist social media post that was circulating among students and the community on Monday evening, Feb. 5.

The school said in a post on their Facebook page that, "the post displays a racist comment and circles, in the image, a group of minority students." The Arrowhead High School Administration called the post "highly inappropriate and truly disheartening."

School official say they are conducting a full investigation and that they "sincerely apologize to those singled out and affected by this post."

Arrowhead Schools statement:

"Last night, a highly inappropriate and truly disheartening social media post began to circulate among our students and community. The post displays a racist comment and circles, in the image, a group of minority students.

In no way is this acceptable, nor will racism in any way ever be tolerated at Arrowhead High School. As a school, we are conducting a full investigation and will respond appropriately.

This extremely poor decision and lack of understanding from a small group of students is not reflective of the greater student body and community. We also know that to change behavior and create understanding, we must use this as a learning experience. As we work through this situation with our students, we ask our parents and community to use this opportunity to engage in conversations with each other and your families. This event is not reflective of the community we want and these conversations have the greatest impact when they start in our homes.

Lastly, and most importantly, we sincerely apologize to those singled out and affected by this post. No person should ever be the target of ignorance or hatred in our world. Students are imperfect and must continue to be taught a greater understanding of how their words, thoughts, and actions impact others. Part of that understanding is that there will never be room for racism at Arrowhead High School."