Arrowhead 'safe spaces' ban approved

The Arrowhead Union School District board approved a policy Wednesday night, July 12 that would ban "safe space" signs in school – a divisive topic in Hartland.

The vote was 6-3.

The first draft of this policy banned pride flags, rainbows, Black Lives Matter signs and anti-racist posters.

The new version would ban "safe spaces" signs and stickers, prohibiting any sign that implies an area is a "safe space," arguing every room in the high school should be safe.

The version before the board Wednesday, though, reads as follows: "No displays and postings implying that an area is a 'safe space' are permitted as all areas of Arrowhead High School are and should be considered safe spaces."

Proponents say this lets teachers focus only on curriculum, not political ideologies.

Opponents say this policy solves a problem that doesn't exist and hurts LGBTQ+ students.

"They are bent on frantically trying to use our education system to further nefarious ends and societal whims, unrelated to math, reading, science, American history, true American history and the arts," said a parent.

"And it's because of these silly little stickers that you guys want to tear down that he felt safe enough to speak up and to speak out and to say that he was not safe and that people were attacking him, people were bullying him and people were sexually assaulting him, and you want to get rid of them," said a parent.