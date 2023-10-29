Arrowhead community remembers Coach Taraska; 'bigger than life'

He won 70% of his games and four state titles. But the Arrowhead football community say they will remember Head Coach Tom Taraska for a lot more than what happened on the gridiron.

From inside the stadium bearing his name – reflection is the best way to remember legendary head football coach Tom Taraska.

"It's been a rough couple weeks for us with Tom's passing," said Chuck Delsman. "He took very, very average football program and turned it into a premiere program in the state."

A stalwart on the sidelines, "Coach T" led Arrowhead for nearly three decades – and still has a lasting impact on his former players all these years later.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"He was bigger than life. Just had that knack to make people feel and believe, 'I'm a better person today for knowing Coach T. I'm gonna be better tomorrow if I listen to Coach.' He had the vision and the outlook to make everybody better, and that was something special," said Tom Loper, former player.

A day after his private funeral, Taraska's football family gathered to say goodbye.

"It's memories, and he's bringing everybody back together to live it one more time," said Jim LaVoi, former player.

The 71-year-old died in a car accident in Hartland earlier this month. While the community misses him dearly, smiles in the stands on Sunday, Oct. 29 show just how admired "Coach T" will always be at Arrowhead.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"He touched everybody. He was a classic and one of the best men I've ever known," Loper said.

Taraska's players say what made him so successful was his ability to get the community to buy in. He helped start a youth football program, raised money for a weight room – all that he could build the program up.