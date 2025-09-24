Arrowhead students question new bathroom limits under ePass system

The Brief Arrowhead Union High School students can use the new digital hall pass system only seven times per week, sparking frustration. Pewaukee High School uses the same system without restrictions, with administrators saying it helps manage hallways. Students say the limits interfere with "basic human needs," while school board members cite safety concerns like vaping and loitering.



Arrowhead Union High School’s new digital hall pass system is raising concerns among students – not because of the technology, but because of its restrictions.

What we know:

The electronic system, called ePass, is also used in Pewaukee and Waukesha schools. At Arrowhead, though, administrators say students can only use it seven times per week.

Gone are the days of paper passes. At Pewaukee High School, Principal Brian Sniff said the switch to ePass last year helped staff better manage hallways.

"[We] originally started doing it because we had overpopulation of students in hallway during class," Sniff said. "Can pull up hall monitor and all passes taking place are up and live."

Sniff said there is no set cap at his school.

"You’ve made some pretty significant choices to get to that point," he said. "In general, students can have as many passes as they need."

What they're saying:

Arrowhead students say that’s not the case for them.

"It puts restrictions on basic human needs," said student JP Moen. "If you try to go to the bathroom you can’t go to the bathroom the next period. And these periods are 1 hour and 30 minutes long."

At a recent school board meeting, students voiced frustration with the limits.

"Overall as students we find this concept of this system very negative," Moen said.

The other side:

Board member Chris Adsit said he believed the administration’s goal was to improve safety and outcomes.

"A new program that was instituted by the administration with the goal of increasing student outcomes and student safety," Adsit said. "Meeting up, either bullying each other, vaping in the locker room."

But Adsit said he could not speak on the district’s behalf.

"The details behind the system, the flexibility – how does it compare – I don’t know that," he said.

The superintendent did not respond to multiple phone and email requests for comment.