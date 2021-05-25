Armed robbery suspect demands property, flees in victim's vehicle: police

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning, May 25 near Logan Avenue and Morgan Avenue. It happened around 2:35 a.m.

Police say an armed suspect entered the victim’s residence and demanded property. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a 2009 Subaru Forrester.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.