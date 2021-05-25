Armed robbery suspect demands property, flees in victim's vehicle: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning, May 25 near Logan Avenue and Morgan Avenue. It happened around 2:35 a.m.
Police say an armed suspect entered the victim’s residence and demanded property. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.
The vehicle is described as a 2009 Subaru Forrester.
Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
