Armed robbery, carjacking near UWM campus; suspects sought

Police are looking for two suspects following an early morning armed robbery and carjacking on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

According to the UW-Milwaukee Police Department, at about 4:40 a.m. near Cramer and Linnwood, two suspects approached the victim and asked for the victim’s car keys to a silver 2024 Hyundai Sonata, with WI plates AXW-6867.

The suspects then fled in the victim’s car heading southbound on Cramer Street.

The vehicle was last seen near Water and Pleasant in Milwaukee.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man, 16 to 20 years old, 5’8″ with a slim build. He had dreadlocks and was wearing all black clothing.

The other suspect is described as a Black woman, 16 to 20 years old, 5’5″ with an average build. She was wearing a black mask and armed with a handgun.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. Call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444 if you have any information about the incident.