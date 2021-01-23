Expand / Collapse search

Argument leads to shooting near 37th and State, 1 critically injured

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman critically injured near N. 37th Street and W. State Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. 

Police say the 44-year-old female victim and a 30-year-old female suspect got into a verbal argument that escalated to the victim being shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect and additional unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

