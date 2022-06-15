Argument sparks Milwaukee reckless driving incident; 2 seriously injured

Milwaukee police are investigating a reckless endangering safety incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 15 near 10th and Lincoln. It happened at approximately 1:45 a.m.

According to police, during an argument between several individuals, an individual, suspect #1, struck the victim with his vehicle as he was trying to flee the area.

A second vehicle with suspect #2 chased suspect #1 in his vehicle until the vehicle crashed into parked car.

Suspect #1 fled on foot and was intentionally struck by suspect #2’s vehicle.

The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Police continue to seek additional suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.



