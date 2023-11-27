Argument leads to Milwaukee shooting; 28-year-old seriously injured

article

A 28-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting near 5th and Becher in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 27.

According to Milwaukee Police, around 1:15 p.m., a 25-year-old man shot the 28-year-old during an argument.

The 28-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The 25-year-old suspect was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.