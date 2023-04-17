Aretha Franklin: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute in 3 shows

article

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) pays tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in three shows starting Friday, April 21 – and running through Sunday afternoon, April 23.

According to the Bradley Symphony Center website, the concerts include iconic hits like "Respect," "Think," "A Natural Woman," and much more.

The MSO will be accompanied by three-time Grammy nominated artist Ryan Shaw, Broadway powerhouse – and audience favorite Capathia Jenkins lends her voice to this musical celebration of soul music from Franklin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For ticket information, you are invited to visit the Bradley Symphony Center website.