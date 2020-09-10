Archdiocese of Milwaukee urges those 'capable' to attend Mass

For the first time on Thursday, Sept. 10, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

In Milwaukee, segments of the city move onto new phases of reopening as data trend in a more promising direction. The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is doing the same.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki announced on Thursday that dispensation for not attending Sunday Mass will expire on Monday.

In a letter, Listecki said: "It will be the responsibility of those who are capable and not prohibited by other circumstances to attend Sunday Mass. Those who deliberately fail to attend Sunday Mass commit a grave sin."

Listecki added that those who are ill, at-risk or caring for a loved one are still excused; however, fear of getting sick "in and of itself" is not an excuse.

Attendance is still limited and social distancing and face coverings are required.

Tim Kitzke, the pastor of four Milwaukee parishes, told FOX6 News that he is asking parishioners to use their judgment when it comes to making decisions -- especially for the common good.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett urges caution for those who choose to attend any gathering -- religious or not.

"I think we have to understand, no matter how laudable it is, there are no exemptions in place for this horrible disease," Barrett said.

The City of Milwaukee still has capacity limits in place for gatherings and that churches are not exempt.

While life might seem somewhat normal six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, public health leaders urge caution.

"We've seen expansion of COVID-19 into suburban communities, increasing cases both amongst (the) white/caucasian population, as well as the younger population," Darren Rausch, health director and officer with the Greenfield Health Department, said.

The increase is particularly among kids, those ages 18-39 and those ages 40-59 with the largest case increases since mid-May.

"We want to continue to urge you if you feel symptomatic or not, you can seek out testing," said Rausch.

Testing is down. Just 12,000 tests were administered in the past week, compared to nearly 30,000 in early July.

There is good news. City and county health officials point to a relatively low positive test rates and transmission rates.