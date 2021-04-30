Arbor Day volunteers plant trees, 300 in Waukesha County Parks

Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday of April every year—highlighting the importance of trees in our environment. And Waukesha County Parks is making it easy to celebrate.

"The idea here is to not only plant trees to improve our own quality of life through clean air and cleaning the water, but also to provide habitat for the wildlife that resides here," said Julia Robson, a conservation biologist with Waukesha County Parks.

Julia Robson

Waukesha County Parks partnered with Johnson's Nursery and Kohl’s where they donated volunteer hours and 300 native trees for planting.

"We could not get the work done that we do without the volunteers," Robson said. "Just a huge thank you to everyone who came out and I hope everyone is celebrating Arbor day on this beautiful day outside."

As much as it is a chance to enjoy the weather, it's also an opportunity to give back.

"It's really just a way to be a part of spring and giving back to the park system and growing trees for the future," volunteer Chrissy Richards said.

If you were unable to be a part of this year's tree planting event, Waukesha County Parks has a bunch of environmental activities you can volunteer for throughout the rest of this year.

For more information, check out their website.