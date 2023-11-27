Aqua Therapups in Richfield; therapeutic, fun-based swimming for dogs

All about Aqua Therapups
Does your dog like the water? Aqua Therapups provides therapeutic and fun swims in a clean, indoor aquatic center - And dogs are loving it! Brian Kramp is in Richfield checking out their newest location for therapeutic and fun-based swimming for dogs.
Underwater Treadmill Demo
Aqua Therapups can help your dog with rehabilitation, weight loss and muscle toning - But best of all it’s fun. Brian Kramp is in Richfield seeing why their underwater treadmill is so pleasing for pups.
Why water therapy is so important
If your dog has recently gone through an orthopedic procedure or injury, getting in the water may help them rehab quicker. Brian Kramp is in Richfield at Aqua Therapups where water therapy is recommended by veterinarians.
Winston the Cat doing an assisted Swim
Aqua Therapups offers clients therapeutic and fun-based swimming programs – But it’s not just for dogs. Brian Kramp is with one of their certified instructors whose who loves assisting animals in the water.
