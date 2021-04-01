Expand / Collapse search

April Fools! MCTS announces all-new Fish-n-Trips Line 😉

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee County Transit System
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System gets a kudos for this hilarious April Fools post -- announcing a new bus line (not really).

A Facebook post on Thursday, April 1 said MCTS was excited to announce an all-new Fish-n-Trips Line -- that would utilize state-of-the-art arquebuses to connect passengers with aquariums at the Milwaukee County Zoo and Discovery World.

Clever! We actually wish it were a really thing! 😉

