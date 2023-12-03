Apple Holler in Sturtevant kicks off family holiday show

A farm in Sturtevant is capturing visitors' joy for the holidays.

Apple Holler Farm kicked off its family holiday show with sing-a-longs to classic carols with Santa and his elves.

Visitors enjoyed a goat petting zoo, candy cane express train and family cookie decorating contests.

How about a sleigh ride?

"It’s a very heartwarming feeling," said Apple Holler Farm Manager Jennifer Cruz. "Our theme is nothing but love, happiness, and joy we really want to stress kindness, and essentially just the happiness of the holiday season."

The events are bringing multi-generational fun and flair to the classic holiday cheer.

"There are a lot of things that become nostalgic and traditional," said Apple Holler General Manager Elyse Flannery. "[There's] something new and exciting to do every single season."

Santa Claus and his elves!

Apple Holler is open year-round with something new to experience every season.