Apartment fire in Racine, cause under investigation

The Racine Fire Department responded to the area of Mt. Pleasant Street and William Street early Sunday morning, July 25 for an apartment fire. The call came in around 6:45 a.m.

The fire was called in by a Racine firefighter driving from Racine Fire Station 3 to Racine Fire Station 2 at shift change. He noticed smoke coming from a second-floor apartment window area and noticed flames in the apartment window as well.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the first arriving crew.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the building and $5,000 in damage to contents.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or 888-636-9330.