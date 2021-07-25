Expand / Collapse search

Apartment fire in Racine, cause under investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department responded to the area of Mt. Pleasant Street and William Street early Sunday morning, July 25 for an apartment fire. The call came in around 6:45 a.m. 

The fire was called in by a Racine firefighter driving from Racine Fire Station 3 to Racine Fire Station 2 at shift change. He noticed smoke coming from a second-floor apartment window area and noticed flames in the apartment window as well.

 The fire was quickly extinguished by the first arriving crew.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage to the building and $5,000 in damage to contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or 888-636-9330.

