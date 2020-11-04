Expand / Collapse search

AP: Joe Biden projected winner in Wisconsin

By Scott Bauer
Joe Biden
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has been projected to win Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

Biden narrowly won Wisconsin, a key victory for the Democrat that President Donald Trump’s campaign promised would be immediately subject to a recount.

Even with Wisconsin, the presidential race was undecided Wednesday because neither candidate had reached the required 270 electoral votes.

Biden won 10 votes by capturing Wisconsin by fewer than 21,000 votes, or about six-tenths of a percentage point, based on unofficial results. The win for Biden comes four years after President Trump carried the state by fewer than 23,000 votes.

