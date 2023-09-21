Music, comedy, pets and more things to do Sept. 22-24

article

As we move into a new week, there are new events to participate in from Friday, Sept. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 23.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweat are coming to the BMO Pavilion on Friday. They are known for some of their hit songs, "Still Trying," ‘"Don’t Get Too Close," and 'Out on the Weekend." The show starts at 7 p.m. Buy your tickets on the BMO Pavilion website.

China Lights 2023

Hales Corner will again host China Lights 2023 with a new theme and a greater number of lanterns. With their larger-than-life light display, visitors will get a glimpse of biodiversity in the ocean and beyond. This year's theme is Nature's Glow. Tickets and information are available on the China Lights website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 17: Craig Robinson speaking on the panel, "Killing It: Satire in Society", during the American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 17, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Craig Robinson is coming to Milwaukee this weekend. Robinson is known for his stand-up acts and his role as Daryl Philbin in "The Office." The shows will be taking place at the Milwaukee Improv at 7 p.m. Buy tickets on the Milwaukee Improve website.

2022 Fromm Petfest

This year is the 10th annual Fromm Petfest at Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 23. It's a whole family affair with live entertainment, shopping and food. People and pets are welcome to come down and enjoy the festival's fun, including pet activities. Admission and parking is free. Visit Petfest to get more information.