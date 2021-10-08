Local singer ‘Most Talented Beard’ finalist, needs votes

If you enjoyed Ben Tajnai's national anthem performances during the Bucks playoffs games, you now have a chance to show him some love.

Tajnai is a top ten finalist in the "Most Talented Beard in America" contest – and he needs your help to win it.

The Pewaukee-area native's voice is pretty recognizable at this point, and now he's being recognized for his fuzzy face.

"I always have a beard. It's a little longer than usual. A little more scraggly," said Tajnai.

Wahl Clipper Corporations is looking for their man of the year and Tajnai is hoping his talents can get him there. He submitted a video of him and his whiskers singing the national anthem and is now a top ten finalist.

"A vote for me is like a vote for Milwaukee. That's the way that I look at it because it puts us in the spotlight and why not keep putting Milwaukee in the spotlight? It's a great town," said Tajani.

Tajnai has ideas of what he will do if he comes out on top.

"My wife asked me if we could go to Disney World one day, and I said ‘Do you know how expensive Disney World is?’" said Tajnai.

With $20,000 being the prize, Disney World may actually be in his family's future after all.

"I might try to pay off some student debt or something but that's so much more boring. Disney World may be the way to go for that one," said Tajnai.

You can vote for Tajani on his website.

