Antetokounmpo family story: Disney+ releases 'Rise' on June 24

It's a big day for Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family. A movie based on their struggles and success starts streaming Friday, June 24.

Disney’s ‘RISE,’ debuting exclusively on Disney+ on June 24, is based on the real-life story about the family that produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league – Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Kostas Antetokounmpo of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rise" stars Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Manish Dayal, Taylor Nichols, introducing Ral Agada and introducing Uche Agada.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Disney are hosting a screening of Disney’s 'RISE’ for Running Rebels, Journey House, Mentor Greater Milwaukee and Cream Skills Basketball Association on Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at Marcus Movie Tavern in Brookfield.