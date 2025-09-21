Annual Chris’ Slow Roll held in Milwaukee

The Brief Chris Kegel, the former owner of Wheel & Sprocket, devoted his life to improving biking in Wisconsin. The annual Slow Roll was held in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 21.



He built one of the most successful bike retailers in the country before a rare cancer diagnosis took his life in 2017.

As our photojournalist Gabrielle Zemplinski shows us, his legacy rolls on.