Expand / Collapse search

Annual Chris’ Slow Roll held in Milwaukee

By
Published  September 21, 2025 9:57pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Chris' Slow Roll along Milwaukee's lakefront

Chris' Slow Roll along Milwaukee's lakefront

Chris Kegel, the former owner of Wheel & Sprocket, devoted his life to improving biking in Wisconsin. As our photojournalist Gabrielle Zemplinski shows us, his legacy rolls on.

The Brief

    • Chris Kegel, the former owner of Wheel & Sprocket, devoted his life to improving biking in Wisconsin. 
    • The annual Slow Roll was held in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 21.

MILWAUKEE - He built one of the most successful bike retailers in the country before a rare cancer diagnosis took his life in 2017.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Chris Kegel, the former owner of Wheel & Sprocket, devoted his life to improving biking in Wisconsin. 

As our photojournalist Gabrielle Zemplinski shows us, his legacy rolls on.

The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News.

MilwaukeeNews