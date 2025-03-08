Expand / Collapse search

Anime Milwaukee celebrates manga, Asian culture, cosplaying, and more

Published  March 8, 2025 8:02am CST
Anime Milwaukee 2025

Luke Marsden, Communication Director, joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the details on Anime Milwaukee, joined by the event mascot who's highlighting the cottagecore theme.

MILWAUKEE - Head to the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee to experience all things anime.

Anime Milwaukee is back, Friday through Sunday (March 7 - 9).

Cosplaying at Anime Milwaukee

Kimi joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about cosplaying at Anime Milwaukee and showcase the outfits on display.

On the convention floor at Anime Milwaukee

Luke Marsden and Kimi are on the convention floor of Anime Milwaukee to talk more about what you can expect at the event.

Lining up for Anime Milwaukee

Luke Marsden and Kimi are at Anime Milwaukee has fans and cosplayers line up to get into the convention.

