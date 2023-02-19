'Angels of Care:' Milwaukee homicide victim's mom creates support group

After losing her son to gun violence, a Milwaukee mom is on a mission to help other mothers feeling her pain.

Shannon Allen’s son, Deandre Allen, a Milwaukee father of six, was killed the day after Christmas in 2016.

Allen has started "Angels of Care" in memory of her son.

The support group allow mothers to grieve, connect and create change together. The women had an event to pray and uplift one another over the weekend.

"My mission is to help the families that are dealing with homicides, that are going through these tragic times," said Allen. "I’m out here giving comfort. This journey is a very hard journey. I call us the sisters of the struggle. We always have a point where we have a breakdown. That breakdown is to release our pain. When we release our pain, we build up on our prayer."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Allen said the group plans to meet once a month at House of Prayer on W. Fond du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee.