Fundraiser benefits Brookfield teen seriously injured in ski fall

Sunburst Winter Sports Park helped host a fundraiser for a Brookfield on Saturday, March 6.

The ski racing event benefited Andy Meser, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after a bad Christmas Day ski fall last year.

Racers came from all over to support the 16-year-old in his recovery. He's come far since the life-changing accident.

"To get a call that your kid is being airlifted is a pretty intense thing to experience and not really know what’s going on and what’s happening," said Tracy Meser, Andy's mom.

Andy Meser

After being in a medically induced coma, the pace of Andy’s recovery was very uncertain. But now, a little over two months later, he’s inspiring everyone in his community.

"Every day he is a blessing. Every day that he's overcome another hurdle, he inspires me with his strength, " Tracy said.

Andy Meser

"He’s really been an inspiration and I’m very proud of how far he's gone after all that he’s gone through," said William Meser, Andy's brother.

Skiers of all ages were able to come out and race with all of the proceeds going toward Andy’s recovery.

"It's just been nice to see the faces he's been texting with and talking on the phone and to see a race," John Meser, Andy's dad, said.

Sunburst Winter Sports Park

"That he's come this far this fast has been truly remarkable," said Tracy. "I’m without words. I’m just so grateful to all of these people coming out."

If you would like to support Andy and his family, you can visit a Caring Bridge site or the GoFundMe link below.

