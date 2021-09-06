Amtrak hits truck in Caledonia, driver flown to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after suffering serious injuries when the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a train in Caledonia Monday, Sept. 6.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on 7 Mile Road.

According to fire officials, the driver of the pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle after it was struck by the train. Bystanders on the scene tried to render aid before first responders arrived.

The Amtrak train was damaged in the crash, but no one on board was hurt.

Officials are investigating what led to the crash.