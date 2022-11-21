American Red Cross; blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15
MILWAUKEE - As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.
Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.
Give thanks and give back – now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15
Dodge
Fox Lake
12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111
Horicon
12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St
Hustisford
12/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St
Juneau
11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St
Lomira
11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST
12/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street
Mayville
12/14/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville Jr Sr High School, N. 500 Clark St
Watertown
12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr
Waupun
12/7/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St
11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St
12/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave
Oakfield
12/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St
Ripon
12/20/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Fort Atkinson
12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.
Ixonia
12/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.
Jefferson
12/15/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B
12/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St
Lake Mills
11/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.
12/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Waterloo
12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison
Watertown
11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
12/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street
_______________
Kenosha
Bristol
12/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bristol School District, 20121 83rd St
Kenosha
12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd
12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st
_______________
Milwaukee
Greendale
12/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall
11/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave
11/29/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn
11/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
12/1/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St
12/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gees Clippers, 2200 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr.
12/2/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street
12/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.
12/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
Oak Creek
12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St
River Hills
11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd
_______________
Ozaukee
Grafton
12/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle
Saukville
12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saukville Fire Department, 520 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Burlington
11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St
Racine
11/22/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Catherine's High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.
11/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
12/13/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Plymouth
12/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St
Sheboygan
11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
12/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
12/7/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street
12/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd
12/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd
Lake Geneva
11/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St
12/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
_______________
Washington
Hartford
12/19/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St
Jackson
11/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Slinger
12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Slinger Community Library, 220 Slinger Rd
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
11/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road
11/30/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
12/7/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way
12/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
Hartland
12/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street
Menomonee Falls
11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
12/6/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, W142N8101 Merrimac Dr
Mukwonago
12/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct
New Berlin
12/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd
12/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave
12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
North Lake
12/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV
North Prairie
12/19/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
12/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd
12/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St
Pewaukee
12/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
12/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Sussex
11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Ironwood Golf Course, W270 N6166 Moraine Dr
12/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive
11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 930 Fleetfoot Dr.