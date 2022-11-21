American Red Cross; blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15

article

As many gather for Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, the American Red Cross urges donors to shake up their holiday traditions and plan a time to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

Blood and platelet donations tend to drop more than 20% during holiday weeks, including the days around Thanksgiving. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.

Give thanks and give back – now is the time to make and keep donation appointments. Book a time to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org. As a thank-you, all who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Thanks to our partners at Amazon, all donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21-Dec. 15

Dodge

Fox Lake

12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Horicon

12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Hustisford

12/12/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church & School, 269 N Lake St

Juneau

11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

12/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Lomira School District, 1030 Fourth Street

Mayville

12/14/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Mayville Jr Sr High School, N. 500 Clark St

Watertown

12/15/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Watertown High School, 825 Endeavour Dr

Waupun

12/7/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St

12/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

Oakfield

12/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

12/20/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

12/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Creamery 201, 201 N. Main St.

Ixonia

12/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Jefferson

12/15/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

12/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

11/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

12/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

12/21/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Bristol

12/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Bristol School District, 20121 83rd St

Kenosha

12/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th st

_______________

Milwaukee

Greendale

12/16/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

11/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

11/29/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn

11/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

12/1/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

12/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gees Clippers, 2200 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr.

12/2/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

12/14/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

12/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

Oak Creek

12/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Nucor Cold Finish, 7200 S 6th St

River Hills

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

_______________

Ozaukee

Grafton

12/13/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kapco Metal Stamping, 983 Badger Circle

Saukville

12/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saukville Fire Department, 520 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Burlington

11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Racine

11/22/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Catherine's High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.

11/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

12/13/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Plymouth

12/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Sheboygan

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

12/7/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street

12/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

12/16/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

11/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

12/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

_______________

Washington

Hartford

12/19/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Dave's Lanes, 218 N Main St

Jackson

11/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Slinger

12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Slinger Community Library, 220 Slinger Rd

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

11/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

11/30/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

12/7/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way

12/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

Hartland

12/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 111 Church Street

Menomonee Falls

11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

12/6/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, W142N8101 Merrimac Dr

Mukwonago

12/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct

New Berlin

12/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

12/19/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Lake

12/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

North Prairie

12/19/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

12/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

12/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

12/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/22/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Ironwood Golf Course, W270 N6166 Moraine Dr

12/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 930 Fleetfoot Dr.