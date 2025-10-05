article

Usually when you "raise the roof," you're making a lot of noise. At American Legion Post 82 in Port Washington, they raised the roof for a good cause on Saturday.

The "Raise the Roof Oktoberfest" party was all about raising money to put a new roof on American Legion Post 82. The historic landmark has been a gathering place for veterans in southeast Wisconsin.

Organizers hoped the fundraiser would bring in enough money to get a new roof for the building, which costs roughly $55,000. There was food, beverages, live music, a silent auction and more.

"We want to preserve the historical building that we have. It's kind of like anybody's home," said Ryan Lanser, American Legion Post 82's commander. "This is a home to the veterans in Port Washington, but more importantly it's open to the public."

According to Inventors Brewpub, which is a tenant of the American Legion Post 82 building, it was built in 1847 – before Wisconsin even became a state. Lakeside Brewery owned and operated the building back then.