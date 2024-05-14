American Family Field theft; Milwaukee man convicted, misdemeanor charge

article

A Milwaukee man accused of stealing from a restricted area of American Family Field in September 2022 was convicted on Monday, May 13 of a misdemeanor count of theft – an amended charge for Justin Bloedorn.

Bloedorn will not face any fines or more jail time as a result. Instead, a Milwaukee County judge gave him credit for time served.

Case details

It was Sept. 8, 2022 and the Brewers won their doubleheader. However, Brewers employees reported numerous things lost – from a coach's passport to autographed gear to keys to the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training facility in Arizona. Most of those items were recovered from Bloedorn's apartment.

A criminal complaint states Bloedorn went to the doubleheader with his roommate – but didn't leave with him. Video from the stadium shows someone inside after it was closed – on the field and in other restricted areas.

That night, the complaint states, Bloedorn texted his roommate pictures from inside the clubhouse and asked "if he wanted anything." The roommate called police, who showed up to find Bloedorn asleep in his apartment.

Bloedorn told detectives he "drank at least 10 beers" during the doubleheader, according to the complaint. When he woke up later in the bushes outside the stadium and saw everything he'd taken, he realized he "really messed up."

How Bloedorn may have gotten into the stadium is unclear, but the complaint states he told detectives that he pulled on a door until it opened and made his way to the clubhouse.