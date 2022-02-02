American Family Field future improvements; will public have to pay?

article

You could be footing the bill for future improvements to American Family Field – the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

That was a topic of discussions during a Baseball Park District Board meeting this week. It's too early to know how much money we are talking about – because the Brewers are waiting on an assessment report of the stadium. But if that report says there is not enough money in the piggy bank, the public may end up paying..

The five-county .1% sales tax that helps build then Miller Park ended two years ago. The end of that tax stopped a lot of the money flowing into the stadium district – which oversees the maintenance of American Family Field.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The assessment report is due in spring or summer. That is when we will find out if taxpayers are on the hook.

The Brewers' president made it clear he is not interested in bringing back the five-county sales tax. However, the meeting made it clear that much more discussion will be had to figure out how to pay for any possible shortfalls.