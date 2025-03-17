American Family Field blankets removed ahead of Brewers home opener
MILWAUKEE - The infield and outfield blankets at American Family Field were removed on Monday Morning, March 17.
Sign of spring
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Brewers, the grounds crew removed the 20-piece blanket covering the 2.3-acre playing surface at American Family Field, to reveal the green grass that’s been dormant throughout the winter.
Over the next 14 days leading up to the home opener, the grounds staff will be using different agronomical techniques to make sure the surface is in perfect condition for the team’s arrival back in Milwaukee.
Home opener
What's next:
The Brewers will take on the Kansas City Royals on March 31 for the home opener.
