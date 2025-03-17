American Family Field blankets removed ahead of Brewers home opener

article

The Brief The Brewers pulled the infield and outfield blankets off American Family Field on Monday, March 17. With the blankets off, the grass at AmFam will get a dose of sun leading up to the home opener on March 31. The Brewers will take on the Kansas City Royals for the home opener.



Sign of spring

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Brewers, the grounds crew removed the 20-piece blanket covering the 2.3-acre playing surface at American Family Field, to reveal the green grass that’s been dormant throughout the winter.

Brewers' grounds crew removes turf blankets at American Family Field

Over the next 14 days leading up to the home opener, the grounds staff will be using different agronomical techniques to make sure the surface is in perfect condition for the team’s arrival back in Milwaukee.

Home opener

What's next:

The Brewers will take on the Kansas City Royals on March 31 for the home opener.