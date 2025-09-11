Amber Alert: Portage County girl missing, believed to be taken by uncle

article

The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 6-year-old girl, Ruby Lehman, out of Portage County. Authorities said ehman was last seen at her grandmother's house on Thursday, Sept. 11 Anyone with information is asked to contact 715-346-1400 or 911.



An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl out of Portage County.

What we know:

Authorities said Ruby Lehman was last seen at her grandmother's house on Thursday, Sept. 11. Shortly after arriving home from school, a suspect vehicle, believed to be driven by her uncle, 34-year-old Jordan Coyle, stopped briefly at the residence and then left. Lehman has not been seen since.

Officials said Lehman has green eyes, brown hair, is around 4’0" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a lavender dress and white shoes with characters from "Lilo & Stitch" on them.

Law enforcement said Coyle has tattoos – a peace symbol on his chest, and a dinosaur, puppy, butterfly and cat on his arm. He is described as 6’3" and weighing around 246 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair.

Authorities say he was driving a white 2001 Ford F250 truck with a toolbox in the bed. The tailgate has paint peeling off and is showing silver.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact 715-346-1400 or 911.