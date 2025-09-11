Amber Alert canceled: Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect in custody

article

The Brief An Amber Alert for a missing girl out of Portage County was canceled on Saturday. The sheriff's office said the girl was found safe, and a suspect is in custody.



An Amber Alert issued for a 6-year-old girl missing out of Portage County was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 13. The girl was found safe, and a suspect was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

Authorities said the girl was last seen at her grandmother's house on Thursday, Sept. 11. Shortly after arriving home from school, a suspect vehicle – believed to be driven by the girl's uncle – stopped briefly at the home and then left. The girl had not been seen since.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office identified 34-year-old Jordan Coyle, the uncle, as a suspect in the case.

Editor's note: This story was updated to remove the girl's identity because she was found safe.