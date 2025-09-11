Amber Alert canceled: Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect in custody
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. - An Amber Alert issued for a 6-year-old girl missing out of Portage County was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 13. The girl was found safe, and a suspect was taken into custody.
What they're saying:
Authorities said the girl was last seen at her grandmother's house on Thursday, Sept. 11. Shortly after arriving home from school, a suspect vehicle – believed to be driven by the girl's uncle – stopped briefly at the home and then left. The girl had not been seen since.
The Portage County Sheriff's Office identified 34-year-old Jordan Coyle, the uncle, as a suspect in the case.
Editor's note: This story was updated to remove the girl's identity because she was found safe.
The Source: The Portage County Sheriff's Office provided the Amber Alert information.