Amber Alert: 2 Plover boys missing, believed to be with father

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children missing out of Plover, Wisconsin – in Portage County. Alexander Xiong, 7, and Stefan Xiong, 9, are believed to be in the company of their father, Yiemen Xiong.

Yiemen Xiong left Plover on Monday, Nov. 20 at 8:30 a.m. His destination is unknown. He has ties to Marathon County and Columbia County.

His vehicle was last observed in Clinton, Iowa at 4:15 p.m. It's described as a gold Toyota Sienna minivan with license plate 740-XTN.

Alexander Xiong, 7, is described as an Asian male, 3'5" tall, 85 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray jacket, gray t-shirt, dark blue jeans and yellow tennis shoes.

Stefan Xiong, 9, is described as an Asian male, 3'10" tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

Yiemen Xiong, 41, is described as an Asian male, 5'3" tall, 125 pounds with a short black beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plover Police Department at 715-346-1400.

