Amber Alert canceled: Beaver Dam pregnant teen found safe, man in custody

Court filings state Franklin's parents tried to restrict her internet access and prevent her from talking to strangers online, but she continued to gain access.



The Amber Alert for 16-year-old Sophia Franklin of Beaver Dam has been canceled. Police say she has been found safe near Omaha, Nebraska. An Arkansas man who was with the missing and pregnant teen, Gary Day, has been taken into custody.

Found safe

Timeline:

The Beaver Dam Police Department was notified on Wednesday, April 2, around 11:40 p.m. that deputies responded to a tip of a possible sighting of Sophia Franklin near Omaha, Nebraska.

Law enforcement made contact with Franklin, who was with Gary Day. Franklin was taken to a secure facility to await reunification with her family. Day was taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"The Beaver Dam Police Department would like to thank the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, as well as the numerous other law enforcement agencies that put forth the time and effort to locate Sophia. We would also like to thank the community members in multiple states for their awareness and willingness to share leads to follow to help bring Sophia safely home," Beaver Dam police said.

Missing pregnant teenager

The backstory:

An Amber Alert was issued for Sophia Franklin, 16, after she was last seen at her home on Sunday night, Feb. 2. She is three months pregnant, and 40-year-old Gary Day is known to be the father.

Day was last seen at Franklin's home on Monday morning, Feb. 3. At that time, it is believed Franklin left with Day.

Arkansas man charged

What we know:

Court records show Gary Day was charged in Dodge County with two counts of child abduction and two counts of child enticement. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Court filings state Franklin's parents tried to restrict her internet access and prevent her from talking to strangers online, but she continued to gain access.

A criminal complaint states Franklin and Day began talking online in April 2024. Day came to Wisconsin, picked up Franklin and took her to Arkansas. She was thought to still be in the Beaver Dam area for months until police in Arkansas found her. She returned home last year.

Gary Day, via Beaver Dam Police Department

Then, court filings state Franklin's parents came across a conversation in late January while using a computer. Investigators believe that conversation was between Franklin and Day, and there was a fight.

There was also mention that Day was on probation in Arkansas for an abuse conviction, and said he stayed out past curfew and that his ankle monitor was flashing.