Alvin Cole's family attorney holds news conference regarding protests

Kimberly Motley, the attorney representing the family of 17-year old Alvin Cole who was shot and killed by Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah, holds a news conference at No Studios in Milwaukee.

Members of the Cole family were among those arrested during protests.

Motley says she believes several people were attacked, ticketed and targeted by Tosa police while curfews were in effect.

Wauwatosa police released this statement Friday morning, Oct. 23 when asked for an updated response following the announcement of Motley's decision to hold a news conference: