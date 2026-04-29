Alverno College, MPS launch direct admit application; open until June 1

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The Brief Alverno College and Milwaukee Public Schools on Wednesday announced a new direct admissions process. It allows MPS high school juniors to apply to Alverno College in less than 10 minutes and at no cost. The application is free and does not require attachments, an essay, or letters of recommendation.



Alverno College and Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Wednesday, April 29 a new direct admissions process that allows MPS high school juniors to apply to Alverno College in less than 10 minutes and at no cost.

Direct admissions

What we know:

Alverno is the first private college to partner with MPS on direct admissions, a streamlined process that links a student's transcript directly to their chosen school.

The application is free and does not require attachments, an essay, or letters of recommendation, helping students gain better access to post-graduation opportunities.

Alverno College joins MATC, UWM, and participating University of Wisconsin campuses in offering an online direct admit application at no cost to MPS juniors.

How to apply

What you can do:

High school juniors applying now will begin their journey to start college in fall 2027.

The online applications require the student’s name and MPS student ID number, with a parent/guardian providing consent for high school records to be forwarded.

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Students are not required to attend any school that accepts them but must officially accept their offer and complete required forms.

The Alverno Direct Admit application is open until June 1, 2026.