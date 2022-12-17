Alverno College 166th commencement ceremony; over 400 graduate students

article

Students will walk across the stage at Alverno College on Friday, Dec. 17.

Alverno College will celebrate its 166th commencement with over 400 graduate students and 218 bachelor's and associate students receiving their diplomas.

The graduation ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., and the undergraduates will walk the stage at 2 p.m.

For more information on where to see the commencement ceremony, head to alverno.edu.