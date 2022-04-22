Aluminum can recycling prices up, demand high

Recycling facilities in southeastern Wisconsin are offering more money for aluminum cans, offering consumers a chance to benefit from high demand.

At All Scrap Metal Recycling in Milwaukee, Hector Garcia and his team had their hands full Friday processing cans.

"Been around this for a while, so I’m pretty used to it," he said. "The silver lining is we actually pay money for this."

The price per pound has increased. A year ago, Garcia said, it was in the 60-65 cents range per pound – now it is "at least" 80 cents.

"Part of it is there is a big demand for aluminum right now," said Lana Alexandra, owner of A&W Iron and Metal in Kewaskum. "The automotive industry using more of it. The war in Ukraine has caused some disruptions with the trade agreements."

All Scrap Metal Recycling in Milwaukee

"My personal opinion is the war in Russia, I think a lot has to do with that," Garcia said. "The demand is there across the nation, so I think supply and demand is what it is."

As demand builds, Alexandra's company is offering free trees to those who recycle cans. The facility has towers of compacted cans collected just this week.

"They can plant it and people tell their story of how they’ve had the trees right from the beginning," she said.

It makes recycling and cleaning up the community count.

A&W Iron and Metal in Kewaskum

"I see the positive effects it has on the community and the environment," said Garcia.

At A&W Iron and Metal, the first 100 people who recycle cans Saturday, April 23 will get a free tree.