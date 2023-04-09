Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Regional Conference in Milwaukee

Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority members gathered in Milwaukee for their 89th Regional Conference April 6-April 9.

"It means sisterhood," said Courtney Carter, Kentucky AKA member.

"We’re happy to be one of those staple institutions in the United States that has stayed around to have impact," said Kentucky AKA Central Regional Director Kiahna Davis.

Their signature colors are pink and green, which filled the Wisconsin Center during the four-day event.

"Being here, it just means life, to us, that we have a connection of one another, that we are able to come across this region," said Stacy Edwards, an AKA member from St. Louis.

The Black sorority has been around for 115 years.

"It is the first African American female sorority that was founded in Washington, D.C., on the campus of Howard University," said Edwards.

During their time in Milwaukee, the women also focused on serving the community.

"I received the email about giving blood, and I just automatically went and signed up," said Carter.

The women also collected and donated food for people in need in the Milwaukee area.

The conference was said to bring $6.5 million to the city.