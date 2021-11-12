Allyson Felix speaks at women's leadership event

The 16th Annual TEMPO Leadership Event was held Friday at the Wisconsin Center—an event that brings women of all ages together for some inspiration.

FOX6 sat down with their very special guest for this year's conference—11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix.

Allyson Felix—an Olympian, entrepreneur, advocate and mother—is not only known for her 11 Olympic medals but her ability to inspire women, mothers, and athletes alike.

High school track stars, Korynne Moga (L), Lola Kolawole (C) and Delea Martins (R).

"Growing up I was always obsessed, in love with Allyson Felix," said Delea Martins, a high school track athlete.

"I just really have a love for track and I want to hear about other experiences like that of an Olympic athlete," said Korynne Moga, a high school track athlete.

"It’s a great experience and her coming to Milwaukee, a small city like this its definitely a reassurance boost like telling us that we can do this and if she can do it then we can do it too," said Lola Kolawole, a high school track athlete.

Felix is joining hundreds of women in Milwaukee for the annual TEMPO Leadership event.

Allyson Felix at TEMPO's Leadership event

"There was not a question when our three co-chairs got together. It was an immediate ‘We have to have Allyson Felix!’" Jennifer Dirks, president and CEO of TEMPO

TEMPO is a Milwaukee women’s organization that supports women in entrepreneurship and professional development.

With Felix being the keynote speaker, she just hopes she can be a reminder to everyone that anything is possible---especially after her return to the Olympics following the birth of her daughter.

Allyson Felix

"I felt like going to Tokyo this time as a mom and all that adversity I had been through, I felt like a representation and I heard from so many women their own stories and what they had been through. And I thought that was the coolest part," she said.

And although Wisconsin is no Tokyo, Felix says she’s excited to be visiting our city.

"It’s definitely a highlight for me to be able to use my platform and to come to events like this one today and to connect with people and share and to learn from each other as well," said Felix.

