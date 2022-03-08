Expand / Collapse search

Alleged Milwaukee police station shooter in jail

MILWAUKEE - The man charged with shooting at Milwaukee police officers and staff inside the District 5 station was booked at the Milwaukee County Jail Tuesday, March 8.

Records show Darreon Parker-Bell is being held in jail on $250,000 bail. Parker-Bell was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

He had been in the hospital since Feb. 25. 

He was shot by police after he allegedly opened fire inside District 5 headquarters on Milwaukee's north side. 

Investigators say he was upset and was trying to talk with police about his friend, Keishon Thomas who died in police custody two days prior.

No officers ended up being injured.

