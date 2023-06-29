All Wisconsin Xperience Fitness Clubs permanently closed on Thursday, June 29.

A post on the Xperience Fitness Facebook page says, "This was an incredibly difficult decision and we apologize about this unfortunate news."

The post continues with: "Thank you to all of our staff members, trainers and most importantly our amazing members for 11 years of fitness.

Our focus is and always will be on our members and we look forward to continuing to serve our Minnesota members.

We want to thank you for having allowed Xperience Fitness to be a part of your lifestyle. We wish you the absolute best in the future."

Xperience Fitness

Members were asked to check their email for more information.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A post on the Xperience Fitness Greenfield's window said Xperience Fitness members would have their memberships transferred to Planet Fitness.