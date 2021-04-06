All vets, spouses, caregivers can get COVID vaccine at Milwaukee VA

article

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center announced on Tuesday, April 6 that it is now giving COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans – regardless of enrollment status – as well as spouses and caregivers.

The recently enacted SAVE LIVES Act authorized VA to vaccinate anyone who has served in the military – active-duty, reserve or national guard – regardless of their time in service, status or character of discharge. The act also includes spouses, caregivers and recipients of benefits through the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Appointments are required for vaccinations. Appointments can be made 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays by calling 414-384-2000, ext. 42053 -- or in person at the medical center, 5000 W. National Ave.

Those making appointments are asked to complete this form and bring it with them to their appointment.

Vaccinations are provided at no charge, and there are no administration fees.