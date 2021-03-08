All Milwaukee Co. Native American adults eligible for vaccine Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, one of the hardest-hit populations will have a big opportunity to get vaccinated.

All adult Native Americans in Milwaukee County will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

They're making it easy to get the shots to as many people as possible.

Gearing up for a big week ahead...

"We’ll have everyone come in, we’ll do temperature checks, we’ll have people screening," Dr. Lyle Ignace said.

Dr. Lyle Ignace

Starting Tuesday, the Gerald l. Ignace Indian Health Center will turn into a mobile vaccine clinic...

"Roll up their arms and have a painless vaccine shot..." Dr. Ignace said.

The health center has partnered with the State Department of Health Services to distribute 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

For three days, all adult Native Americans living in Milwaukee County will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

"We opened this event up to 18 years and older and we’re seeing college students, we’re seeing young parents, our older generation, our elders," he said.

Ignace Health Center

The Native population has been hit especially hard with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Wisconsin.

Fr. Lyle Ignace has been leading a team to test, diagnose and now vaccinate the community.

"This event that we’re hosting will help intervene and kind of stop this cycle of transmission," Dr. Ignace said.

The clinic has been vaccinating its own patients since December.

But this opens up to a much broader group.

"We’re trying to maximize our effort here as much as possible and we’re trying to break this cycle," he said.

Helping a vulnerable population — one shot at a time.

People must register ahead of time.

Those 18 and up must also present tribal ID or proof of descendancy.

To register, visit their website or call 414-316-3737.