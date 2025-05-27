All Hands Boatworks; teens build wood boats, launch in Milwaukee

The Brief Students from El Puente High School launched their hand-built boats on Lake Michigan on Tuesday, May 27. The boats were built in connection with the All Hands Boatworks program. The launch tradition celebrates the hard work of students, while also highlighting mentors.



Nine new, hand-built boards are being launched in separate events this week in Milwaukee. The first of those boats was dropped into Lake Michigan on Tuesday, May 27.

Boats launched

What we know:

The boats were made with guidance from the All Hands Boatworks program. It teaches teens how to build wooden boats.

Boat launch at Discovery World, Milwaukee

On Tuesday, students from El Puente High School launched their Echo Bay Dory Skiffs on the water at Discovery World Museum.

Boat launch at Discovery World, Milwaukee

More than 50 students took part in the projects.

Each launch celebration will be at Discovery World at its south-facing docks.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by All Hands Boatworks.



